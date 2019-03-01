Man injured in three-vehicle crash on busy Sheffield road

A man has been injured in a three-vehicle collision on a busy Sheffield road.

Emergency services were called to Brightside Lane in Attercliffe this afternoon at around 4pm.

Brightside Lane, in Attercliffe (pic: Google)

Police said a man had sustained minor injuries and was being tended to by paramedics.

One witness said the collision, which took place close to the Forgemasters steel works, appeared to involve two cars and a Royal Mail van.

Anyone with information are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 616 of March 1.