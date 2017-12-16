Man injured in stabbing in Sheffield city centre pub

A man has been injured after he was stabbed in a pub in Sheffield city centre.
A 31-year-old man was stabbed at The Penny Black on Pond Hill at around 6.10pm yesterday evening.
It is the second reported stabbing in the city centre in 12 hours.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 22-year-old man was discovered in Eyre Street with suspected stab wounds at around 5.15am this morning.
READ MORE: Man arrested after Sheffield city centre stabbing
Police are appealing for witnesses to both incidents to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.