Man injured in stabbing in Sheffield city centre pub

A man has been injured after he was stabbed in a pub in Sheffield city centre.

A 31-year-old man was stabbed at The Penny Black on Pond Hill at around 6.10pm yesterday evening.

It is the second reported stabbing in the city centre in 12 hours.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 22-year-old man was discovered in Eyre Street with suspected stab wounds at around 5.15am this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to both incidents to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

