A man has been shot in the Bungreave area of Sheffield.

Police have cordoned off several streets in the area.

A police cordon on Hallcar Street, Sheffield.

Ellesmere Road, Warsham Street and Hallcar Road have all been taped off since the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed there was a shooting, but has yet to release any further details.

It is understood that the shooting was not fatal.

One shop owner, who did not wish to be named, said: “I wasn’t here at the time but I’ve heard someone has been shot.”