Man injured in Sheffield balcony plunge

A man fell from the balcony of a Sheffield flat, breaking his ankle.
The man plunged to the ground from a home on Batemoor Road, in Batemoor, on Sunday.
Emergency services, including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were called to the scene shortly after 11am that morning.
South Yorkshire Police today revealed the man had sustained a broken ankle.
It said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.