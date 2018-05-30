Man injured in arson attack on Sheffield home

Have your say

A man was injured in an arson attack on his Sheffield home last night.

Arsonists targeted a property in Lytton Drive, Parson Cross, at about 10.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said a man needed hospital treatment as a result of the incident but did not have details about their injuries.

They did not know how the fire started but damage was caused to the porch.

Three fire crews from Sheffield Central, Elm Lane and Rivelin fire stations were called out and spent over an hour tackling the blaze.

The incident has been passed to South Yorkshire Police for investigation.

The force has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.