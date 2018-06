Have your say

A man suffered a cut to the head after a brawl broke out in the middle of a South Yorkshire street.

Police were called to Clifton Lane, Rotherham, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, after reports of three men fighting.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a cut to the head. He was taken to hospital.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 905 of June 3.