Guilthwaite Common Lane: Man taken to hospital and road closed after collision between motorbike and car

By Ciara Healy
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:22 BST

A man was taken to hospital after a collision between a motorbike and a car.

Yesterday (June 2) at 7.19pm, police received reports of a two-vehicle collision on Guilthwaite Common Lane, near Whiston, Rotherham.

A blue Audi A5 and a black motorcycle were involved.

Emergency services attended and a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed briefly while emergency services worked at the scene to treat the casualty, establish what happened and arrange for recovery of the vehicles involved.

It was reopened shortly before 10.30pm.

