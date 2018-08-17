Man in custody after teenager's sudden death in South Yorkshire

A man is today in custody after a young woman died having falling suddenly ill in South Yorkshire.

Police said this afternoon that the 36-year-old man was helping officers with their enquiries following the 19-year-old's death in Dalton, Rotherham, yesterday.

The woman, who has yet to be named, was a passenger in a car heading towards Rotherham town centre when her condition rapidly deteriorated and the driver stopped on Fitzwilliam Road and called for an ambulance.

Police said they were called at around 12.10pm yesterday to reports the woman was unresponsive to medical treatment, and she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon said members of her family had been informed and were being supported by officers.

They revealed that a post-mortem examination took place earlier today but that further tests were now required and would be carried out in due course.