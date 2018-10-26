Man in court over Rotherham ram raids

A man is due in court today accused of a series of ram raids on an industrial estate in Rotherham.

Peter Talbot, aged 52, of Greasbrough Road, Parkgate, is charged with five counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Barbot Hall Industrial Estate

The charges related to raids at the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate on Monday, September 24.

Two men are alleged to have broken into businesses premises after stealing a vehicle from one and ram raiding a number of other units.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 162 of September 25 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.