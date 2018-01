A man is due in court today over the knifepoint robbery of a taxi driver in Sheffield.

Arron Hammond, aged 25, of no fixed abode, is accused of the robbery of a taxi driver on Hunter Road, Hillsborough, on September 30 and an attempted robbery on nearby Holme Lane the following month.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody pending his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.