Man in court over discovery of knife during street search in Sheffield

A man is due in court this morning over the discovery of a knife during a police search in Sheffield.

He was arrested on the Station Road car park in Darnall on Friday afternoon and has been charged with possession of a blade in a public place.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Station Road car park is our number one priority right now in Darnall.

"If you deal drugs from there, we will stop and search you.

"If you have drugs or weapons you will be arrested.

"We will not accept the carrying of weapons or the supply of drugs."