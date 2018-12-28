Man in CCTV image released after Sheffield stabbing identified by police

A man pictured in a CCTV image released by police after a stabbing in Sheffield has now been identified by detectives.

Officers earlier released CCTV of a man they were keen to speak to after a man in his 50s was stabbed in the back on Baslow Road in Totley.

CCTV of the man police are tracing.

He has since been discharged and is recovering at home following the incident on Friday, December 14, at 6.30pm.

Two weeks after the attack, no arrests had been made and detectives released the CCTV images as they stepped up their efforts to catch the culprit.

However, a short time ago, South Yorkshire Police said: ”Following a CCTV appeal issued earlier today in connection to a reported stabbing in Sheffield, officers believe the man pictured has now been identified. Thank you for your help sharing our appeal.”