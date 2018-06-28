Man hunted over taxi driver robbery in Doncaster

A man who threw a liquid over a Doncaster taxi driver and stole his mobile phone is being hunted by the police.

He flagged the taxi down on Linden Walk, Toll Bar, at around 12.30am on Wednesday, June 13 before opening the car door and throwing an unknown substance over the driver.

CRIME: Bleeding man asked for help in Sheffield shop after stabbing

The crook then grabbed the taxi driver’s phone before fleeing towards the Manor Estate, Toll Bar.

COURT: Hope Valley drink driver jailed over crash which led to amputation of cyclist's leg

South Yorkshire Police said the 55-year-old taxi driver was unharmed.

The substance hurled at the man is not believed to have been noxious.

An E-fit has been released of the man wanted over the incident.

POLICE: Detectives granted extra time to quiz Sheffield murder suspect

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers investigating have carried out enquiries in the area and explored CCTV opportunities and are now asking for your help to identify the man in the E-fit image.

"Do you know who he is?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 31 of June 13.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.