Man hunted over robbery of teenage boy in Doncaster

A manhunt is under way for a robber who targeted a teenage boy in Doncaster.

He was one of two men who targeted a teenage cyclist on Melton Road, Sprotbrough, at around 8.35pm on Thursday, November 15.

Do you know this man?

The men dragged the cyclist to the ground at the junction with Park Drive before assaulting him and stealing his Giant Glory bike.

They also attempted to steal his mobile phone.

The men loaded the bike into a car – possibly an old style dark blue Honda – and drove off.



An E-fit of one of the robbers has been released by South Yorkshire Police today.



Both men were wearing black coats and grey tracksuit bottoms at the time.



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 383 of November 15 or .

Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.