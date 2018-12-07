Man hunted over rape of woman in Sheffield

Have your say

A man is wanted by detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Sheffield.

It has been revealed today that a woman in her 30s was raped in a property in Gleadless Valley on Monday, May 21.

Over six months on, details of the attack have only just been released by South Yorkshire Police, with detectives issuing an appeal for information on a man they want to trace.

They have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘significant enquiries have been undertaken to identify the suspect and the victim continues to receive support from officers as the inquiry continues’.

In a statement, the force said: “Police believe the man pictured could hold important information and are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/76083/18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.