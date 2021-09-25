Man hospitalised after recovery truck reverses into him near Sheffield petrol station

Witnesses reported that the man was loading a car onto the truck, however police reports say the truck reversed into him.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 12:27pm this afternoon (25 September) to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on City Road, Sheffield.

“Officers attended the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for serious injuries.”

A man is treated by emergency responders after a recovery truck hit him on City Road.

A witness who saw the collision said the man who was injured had loaded a vehicle onto the back of the lorry, which he said was a recovery truck.

He said ‘several police cars’ were at the scene before paramedics arrived and freed the man, who was reportedly ‘under the lorry’.