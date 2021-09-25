Man hospitalised after recovery truck reverses into him near Sheffield petrol station
A man was injured after a lorry backed into him and trapped him on City Road at Manor Top, opposite the Asda petrol station, this morning.
Witnesses reported that the man was loading a car onto the truck, however police reports say the truck reversed into him.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 12:27pm this afternoon (25 September) to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on City Road, Sheffield.
“Officers attended the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for serious injuries.”
A witness who saw the collision said the man who was injured had loaded a vehicle onto the back of the lorry, which he said was a recovery truck.
He said ‘several police cars’ were at the scene before paramedics arrived and freed the man, who was reportedly ‘under the lorry’.
The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.