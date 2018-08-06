Man hid from police in a garden after smashing Audi into a wall in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A man was forced to hide from officers in a garden after crashing his car into a wall during a police chase.

The man driving an Audi tried to escape from officers at around 3am in Hickleton, near Goldthorpe.

However, as he tried to speed away from police, the driver lost control of his car and smashed into a stone wall and a concrete lamppost.

Police said the driver then climbed out of the car and tried to evade them by hiding in a neighbour's garden.

The man was eventually caught by a police dog and was arrested.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Another busy night for the team.

"This Audi made a failed attempt to get away from one of our vehicles in Hickleton near Goldthorpe.

"The driver lost control demolished a stone wall and a concrete lamppost, and ripped the front wheels off his car before he climbed out of the wreckage and legged it.

"Unfortunately for him the police vehicle behind was our land shark cruiser, think you can guess the rest of the story, the dog did his thing and found the male hiding in a garden.

"He's now in a cell for the night."