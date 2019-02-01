Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Rotherham this morning.

Emergency services were called to a house on Greenland Avenue, Maltby, just after 6.40am this morning following report that a woman in her 30s had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Greenland Avenue, Maltby

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ and a 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police officers remain at the house carrying out enquiries this afternoon.

Crime scene investigation officers have examined the property.