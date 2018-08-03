Man had THREE poos outside Sheffield Cathedral before exposing himself to young women

Have your say

A man has been arrested after exposing himself to young women in Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield Central NHP said that the man was detained on Thursday afternoon following the offences.

The man was also wanted for defecating in a public place outside Sheffield Cathedral on three separate occasions in the space of a week.

Police said he was in 'clear breach of his Community Behaviour Order'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The Broomhall Team have today detained a male for exposing himself to young women in the city centre.

"He is also wanted for defecating in a public place at the Cathedral on 3 occasions in the space of a week in clear breach of his Community Behaviour Order.

"He is also wanted for having failed to appear at court for the last breach of his order! He is currently sobering up prior to interview.

"This is yet another example further to yesterdays good results of our efforts to help improve our public spaces and tackle anti-social behaviour.

"Rest assured we will make every possible representation to the courts for a robust sentence."

Police revealed in June that they had introduced new powers to tackle people responsible for anti-social behaviour.

The dispersal order is in place from 8am-4pm every day and is linked to the drug spice.

Anyone found responsible and given a dispersal order will be asked to leave the city centre and stay away for at least 48 hours.