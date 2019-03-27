Have your say

A police search is under way for a man who has gone missing from Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Michael Morton, aged 42, was last seen leaving the hospital at around 1am on Monday.

Michael Morton

He is 5ft 8ins tall and of average build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 53 of March 25.