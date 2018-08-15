Man given slim chance of survival after stabbing near to Sheffield park

A man stabbed near to a Sheffield park has been given a slim chance of survival, according to a worried relative.

The 21-year-old was knifed in his chest close to Walkley Park, off Greaves Street, Walkley, at around 6.50pm yesterday and was flown to the Northern General Hospital by an air ambulance.

An air ambulance landed in Ruskin Park last night after a man was stabbed'(Pic: Joe Postello Wentworth)

He was stabbed three times and underwent emergency surgery.

The air ambulance landed in the park.

A relative said his family was warned by medics that he only has a slim chance of survival.

He remains in intensive care this morning at the Northern General Hospital, where worried relatives spent the night.

A man was stabbed in Walkley Park yesterday (Pic: Joe Postello Wentworth)

A member of the public gave emergency first aid in the park until paramedics arrived to take over.

A police investigation into the incident has been launched.

More to follow.