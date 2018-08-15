Man given slim chance of survival after stabbing in Sheffield park

A man stabbed in a Sheffield park has been given a slim chance of survival, according to a worried relative.

The 21-year-old was knifed in his chest in Ruskin Park, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, at around 6.50pm yesterday and was flown to the Northern General Hospital by an air ambulance.

He was stabbed three times and underwent emergency surgery.

A relative said his family was warned by medics that he only has a slim chance of survival.

He remains in intensive care this morning at the Northern General Hospital, where worried relatives spent the night.

A member of the public gave emergency first aid in the park until paramedics arrived to take over.

A police investigation into the incident has been launched.

More to follow.