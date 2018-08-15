Man given slim chance of survival after stabbing in Sheffield park

A man stabbed in a Sheffield park has been given a slim chance of survival, according to a worried relative.
The 21-year-old was knifed in his chest in Ruskin Park, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, at around 6.50pm yesterday and was flown to the Northern General Hospital by an air ambulance.
CRIME: Stabbing in Sheffield was 'domestic incident'
He was stabbed three times and underwent emergency surgery.
A relative said his family was warned by medics that he only has a slim chance of survival.
He remains in intensive care this morning at the Northern General Hospital, where worried relatives spent the night.
POLICE: Hunt stepped up for Sheffield man wanted over murder, with £5,000 reward now on offer
A member of the public gave emergency first aid in the park until paramedics arrived to take over.
READ MORE: Crime scene investigation officers on Sheffield estate
A police investigation into the incident has been launched.
More to follow.