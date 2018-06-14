Man gets help to beat booze after he attacked his mum

A man has been given help to beat his booze problems after he attacked his poorly mum and caused damage in her home following a drinking session together.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, June 13, how Mark Russell Ross, 37, of Wheatcroft Close, Danesmoor, pushed his mum over and threw kitchen pots and pans about at her home at Rykneld Court, Clay Cross.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant has alcohol issues and he was drinking at his mother’s address in the daytime and he and mum went to public houses drinking and the victim said his mood changed after he saw a male he didn’t like.

“They returned to the mother’s address and he accepted assaulting her.”

Mrs Haslam added that the two became emotional and argued about the defendant’s difficulties concerning the care of his children and Ross’s mother approached him and he lawfully pushed her in self-defence.

However, Ross pushed his mother again and this was deemed to have been an over-reaction and she fell into a cupboard and to the floor and into a bin, according to Mrs Haslam.

Mrs Haslam added that Ross also threw kitchen pots and pans about at his mother’s home.

Ross pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating and to causing criminal damage after the incident on March 17.

His mother, who suffers with a degenerative illness affecting her mobility, stated that her son has been a help for her and he is not normally violent.

Defence solicitor James Riley said: “We are dealing with a gentleman who has shown complete remorse.”

He added that Ross, who has alcohol issues, and his mother have been supportive to each other and this was an isolated incident.

District Judge Andrew Davison said: “I accept it’s an isolated incident but an assault on one’s own parent is a dreadful offence.”

He sentenced Ross to a community order with a six-month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Rehabilitation Requirement and a six-week curfew.

Ross was also ordered to pay £300 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.