Man fraudulently credited himself with vouchers at Sheffield suprermarket

Detectives would like to speak to this man following a number of incidents of fraud in supermarkets in Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said a man entered the Asda supermarket on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, at around 11am on Monday, April 23 and fraudulently credited himself with a voucher at the self checkout for a quantity of cash before leaving with the money.

Similar incidents have also been reported at an Asda store in Walkley, Sheffield, on Tuesday, April 24 and Wednesday, April 25 and South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to the same in connection with those investigations.

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information should call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000183053.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.