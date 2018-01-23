Man found with knife after police chase through Sheffield estate

Have your say

This knife was seized after a man abandoned a motorbike and ran off when he spotted police officers on a Sheffield estate.

Police officers patrolling the Manor estate yesterday spotted a man on a Suzuki motorbike riding around Fairleigh.

Police officers seized this bike on the Manor estate

When he spotted officers he abandoned the bike and fled.

Officers tracked him down and found him with a knife.

He was arrested for driving offences along with possession of a bladed article and theft of a motor vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police said he was released under investigation after questioning.

Anyone with information about the bike should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 764 of January 22.