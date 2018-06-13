Man found with kitchen knife tucked into waistband in Sheffield

A man was found by police in Sheffield with a 12-inch kitchen knife tucked into his waistband.

Police said officers were on patrol when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously near some trees off Lupton Walk, in Lowedges, yesterday afternoon.

READ MORE: Sheffield man put behind bars for violent attack on partner

When he was searched, a kitchen knife was discovered inside a homemade sheath tucked into his waistband and he was also found to have what is believed to be cannabis.

READ MORE: Three men arrested over night of mayhem in Sheffield

A 28-year-old man was arrested for possession of a knife and possession of cannabis and has since been charged. He was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning.