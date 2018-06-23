Man found with friction baton after Sheffield stop and search drive given community sentence

A man who was found with a 19 inch friction baton after police in Sheffield brought in new stop and search powers has been sentenced to 40 hours community service.

The man was stopped in the Broomhall area in the early hours on Saturday, May 26, just hours after police were granted new stop and search powers in the wake of a spate of shootings in the city.

The man has now been found guilty and convicted at Sheffield Magistrates Court for possession of an offensive weapon.

He was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid community work, and must pay court fines of £170, including an £85 victim surcharge.