Man found unconscious and with serious facial injuries on walk home from Rotherham club

A police probe is under way after a man was found unconscious and with serious facial injuries after he left a working men’s club in Rotherham.

The 44-year-old man was found unconscious on Wheatley Road, Kilnhurst, at around 10pm on Friday, December 21.

Wheatley Road, Kilnhurst

APPEAL: Man wanted over Cineworld attack in Sheffield



He was found by members of the public who raised the alarm and tests revealed that he had a fractured eye socket and permanent damage to the sight in his right eye.

READ MORE: Police search for missing Sheffield teenager continues

The man had been walking home from Kilnhurst Working Men’s Club when he sustained his injuries but it is not known what happened to him.

CRIME: Doncaster pub due to re-open after fatal shooting

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 583 of December 22.