A man was found unconscious and another man was found with facial injuries after violence flared at a Rotherham pub.

Police officers arrived at The County pub on Bridgegate in Rotherham town centre at around 7.45pm on Saturday after spotting scenes of a disturbance on CCTV.

A man was found unconscious at the place where another man was fatally attacked earlier this month

They found a 48-year-old man unconscious and a 38-year-old with facial injuries.

A 28-year-old man from Rotherham and two Barnsley men, aged 19 and 46, were arrested before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Daniel Dix, known as Danny, was injured in an attack outside the same pub on Saturday, March 9.

The 38-year-old, who was a dad-of-one, died in hospital one week later.

Five men were arrested in connection with that incident, with three released on bail and two released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the latest violence should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 799 of March 23.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.