Man found not guilty over shooting in Sheffield street

A man accused of shooting another man in a Sheffield street has been found not guilty after a trial.

Mustaffa Abdullah, aged 22, of De La Salle Drive, Pitsmoor, was charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following an incident in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, in which a 33-year-old man was shot.

Abdullah, who denied the offence, was cleared by a jury after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The shooting on June 21 last year came two days after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed when groups of men and youths clashed in the same street.

Nobody has been charged over the stabbing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At this time, no charges have been brought.

"The investigation remains ongoing in relation to the disorder that occurred."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.