Man fighting for life after stabbing in Sheffield park

A man is fighting for life this morning after he was stabbed in a Sheffield park.

He was knifed in Ruskin Park, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, at around 6.50pm yesterday and was flown to the Northern General Hospital by an air ambulance.

A family member said he was knifed three times in his chest and underwent emergency surgery.

The relative said a member of the public gave emergency first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene to take over in the battle to save his life.

He remains in intensive care this morning.

A police probe into the incident is under way.

