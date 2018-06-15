Man fighting for life after M1 smash in South Yorkshire

A man is fighting for life after a crash on the M1 in South Yorkshire in the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said the 33-year-old was behind the wheel of a silver Toyota Yaris which smashed into the central reservation barrier on the northbound stretch of the M1, one third of a mile away from junction 33 at Catcliffe.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 2.40am.

Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision want to hear from anyone who saw the car involved beforehand.

The driver is from Milton Keynes.

A police spokesman said: "At around 2.40am this morning, emergency services responded to reports a silver Toyota Yaris, travelling northbound on the M1, had collided with the central reservation around a third of a mile prior to junction 33.

"The 33-year-old sustained a head injury and currently remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

"No one else was injured in the collision.

"Officers are urging anyone who may have seen the collision, or the silver Yaris prior to the collision, to please report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 84 of June 15.