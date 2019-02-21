Have your say

A man is fighting for his life this morning after a crash in Sheffield city centre.

The 26-year-old was driving a silver Hyundai i30 which crashed into the central reservation barrier at St Mary’s Gate roundabout at around 12.10am.

He was travelling from Ecclesall Road towards Moore Street when his car left the road.

Two passengers in the car – two men aged 25 and 27 – escaped with minor injuries.

Witnesses, anyone who saw the car before the crash or anyone with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 6 of February 21.