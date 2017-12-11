Man fighting for life after being struck by lorry in South Yorkshire

A man is fighting for life after he was struck by a lorry in South Yorkshire this morning.

The 35-year-old was hit by a white DAF articulated lorry travelling along the Dearne Valley Parkway between Goldthorpe in Rotherham and Doncaster at 1.10am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and currently remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

"The driver of the LGV was not injured.

"Officers want to speak to anyone who saw either the pedestrian of the LGV prior to the collision."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 37 of December 11.