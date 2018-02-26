Man fighting for life after attack in Barnsley

A man is fighting for life after an attack in Barnsley.

The 60-year-old was set upon in Milgate Street, Royston, at around 5.05pm last Thursday and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of Class A drugs and driving offences following the attack.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detectives investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 692 of February 22 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.