Man 'fighting for his life' after being stabbed three times on Sheffield estate

A man was left fighting for his life and a teenager is in police custody after a stabbing on a Sheffield estate.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed three times in the chest on Langsett Close, Langsett, just before 6.45pm on Tuesday, after what police described as an ‘altercation’.

He underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to Northern General Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition in intensive care.

Detectives say they are treating the stabbing as a ‘targeted’ attack but possible motives have not yet been disclosed.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday remains in police custody.

Yesterday, some residents on the rabbit warren-like estate spoke of what they had seen after the young man was stabbed.

One man, who preferred to remain nameless, said: “Initially I thought it was a lad who had collapsed through drugs. I phoned the police.

“I heard a bang and went upstairs to look and there was a lad on the floor and another lad on top of him doing CPR.

“When the paramedics arrived they had to open his chest up. I came in then. You don’t want people around when they are doing that, do you?”

The man said that the incident was ‘unusual’ for the area but that the estate had ‘started to go down a little bit’ after new residents had been moved in.

He said: “It is just part of life now – it goes everywhere. They want to have more police on the beat.”

John Mac, aged 40, also said that the incident was out of character for the estate, but agreed that new arrivals had brought the area down.

“They are putting all the druggies in the flats that are meant for the over 50s,” he said.

“They walk past the house and you can tell that they are drugged up. They were on Spice yesterday – you could tell because they were all standing round like zombies.

“Is it any wonder that it is getting worse when they are putting people like that on here?”

Other residents said they were shocked by the presence of so many police vehicles on the ‘normally quiet’ estate.

Niall Kilsby, aged 20, said: “I walk through here all the time and most of the people are elderly. There aren’t very many young people.

“It is so quiet round here. I have never even heard of any fighting.

“You hear about drugs going on in Upperthorpe but not round here.

“It might be related to that. I am just a bit confused about what has gone on.”

Another man who preferred not to be named said the estate was ‘brilliant’ and ‘like a Sunday every day’.

South Yorkshire Police said there would be an ‘increased police presence’ in and around the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident 827 of 14 August 2018.