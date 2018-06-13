Man evicted from Sheffield home expected to 'continue to cause issues in the area'

A man has been evicted from his home in Sheffield after causing issues for people living in the area.

Police said they helped housing officers evict the man from a property on Dyche Lane, in Batemoor, today.

"Although he no longer has a property to call home it is suspected that he will continue to cause issues in the area," said a spokesperson for the Sheffield West neighbourhood policing team.

Police have asked anyone living in the area to call 101 with information about any trouble there.

The Star has requested further details of why the man was evicted but police have yet to respond.