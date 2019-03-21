A man is due in court today over a screwdriver attack at a Tesco store in Sheffield in which a man and woman were injured.

Sakariya Mohammed, aged 23 of Grimesthorpe Road, Grimesthorpe, has been charged with wounding, actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at Tesco on Savile Street, Burngreave, on Tuesday, March 19.

A man is due at court over a screwdriver attack at a Tesco store in Sheffield earlier this week (Pic: Dan Hayes)

Emergency services were called to the store just after 1.30pm after reports that a 58-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man had been attacked with a screwdriver.

They were treated for facial injuries.

Mohammed has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at court today.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 435 of 19 March 2019. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.