A man is due in court today over a death crash almost two years to the day since a woman was killed in a collision in Doncaster.

Jerry James Smith, aged 19 and from Thorne, is due at Sheffield Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been charged over the death of pedestrian Susan Gravel, aged 62, was was involved in a collision with a grey BMW on Station Road, near to the junction with King George’s Court, Stainforth,

on Saturday, March 11.

The driver of the BMW left the scene and Susan was taken to hospital, where she died later that day.