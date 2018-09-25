Man due in court over double stabbing in Sheffield

A man is due in court today over a double stabbing in a Sheffield suburb.

Daniel Trotter, aged 24, of Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder, wounding, the supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men were stabbed in Hillsborough in the early hours of Sunday

He was arrested and later charged over an incident in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, in which two men were stabbed at around 12.20am on Sunday, September 23.

The men – aged 31 and 29 – were rushed to hospital following the knife attack and the older man remained in a critical condition last night after being stabbed in his stomach.

The younger man has since been discharged.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 16 of September 23.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.