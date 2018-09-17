Man due in court over attack on paramedic in Rotherham A&E

A man is due in court tomorrow accused of assaulting a paramedic at Rotherham District General Hospital.

Kraig Hough, aged 33, of Roughwood Way, Wingfield, Rotherham, is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an attack on a paramedic in Rotherham A&E on Tuesday, September 4.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Hough is also accused of assaulting a police officer in another alleged incident and is due before Sheffield magistrates over that on Tuesday, September 25.