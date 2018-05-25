Man due in court accused of killing Sheffield baby

A man is due in court today accused of killing a Sheffield baby.

Martin Johnson, aged 19, of Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, has been charged with the murder of 22-month-old Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins, who died of severe head injuries on Tuesday.

The tot was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital on Monday but died there the following day.

Johnson, who was charged over the death yesterday, has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.