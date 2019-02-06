Man due at court over crash that caused death of Sheffield woman

A 47-year-old man is set to appear at court charged with causing death by careless driving, over a crash on a major Sheffield road in which a woman was killed.

Richard David Taylor, 47, is scheduled to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with causing death by careless or considerate driving.

Barbara Weigert was killed in the collision that took place in Ringinglow Road, at the junction with Tullibardine Road and Ecclesall Road South, on December 4, 2017.

Taylor, of New Hey Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire is due to appear at court charged with the offence tomorrow morning.