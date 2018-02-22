Man due at court after police chase in Sheffield

A man is due at court after he was arrested following a police chase in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old Sheffield man was arrested in Broad Lane in the city centre after failing to stop for officers on Sunday night.

CRIME: Gun, drugs and cash found during police raid in Sheffield

COURT: Man found guilty of stabbing Sheffield dad to death in his home

TRIAL: Trio used 'Dirty Harry-style' gun to murder Sheffield man in drive-by shooting, court told

He was quizzed on suspicion of driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop for officers before being reported on summons to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.