Man due at court after police chase in Sheffield

A man is due at court after he was arrested following a police chase in Sheffield.
The 21-year-old Sheffield man was arrested in Broad Lane in the city centre after failing to stop for officers on Sunday night.
CRIME: Gun, drugs and cash found during police raid in Sheffield
COURT: Man found guilty of stabbing Sheffield dad to death in his home
TRIAL: Trio used 'Dirty Harry-style' gun to murder Sheffield man in drive-by shooting, court told
He was quizzed on suspicion of driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop for officers before being reported on summons to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.