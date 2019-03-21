Have your say

A man has died after a late night fire in Rotherham.

The man, who has not yet been named, died after a blaze broke out on Gray Avenue, Aston-cum-Aughton, at around 11.30pm yesterday.

A man died in a flat fire in Rotherham last night

Firefighters from Aston Park, Birley Moor and Parkway stations all attended the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.

More to follow.