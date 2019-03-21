A man has died after a late night fire in Rotherham.
The man, who has not yet been named, died after a blaze broke out on Gray Avenue, Aston-cum-Aughton, at around 11.30pm yesterday.
Firefighters from Aston Park, Birley Moor and Parkway stations all attended the incident.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.
More to follow.