Man dies after two vehicle crash on major Sheffield road
A man has died following a two vehicle crash on a major Sheffield road.
The crash occurred on the A57 Manchester Road, at the junction with the A6101 Rivelin Valley Road, at around 2:30pm on Friday, July 5.
Read More
A yellow Mercedes van and a black Lambretta scooter were involved in the collision.
The rider of the scooter, a 66-year-old man from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
His family have been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision yesterday, especially anyone with dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 477 of July 5.