Man dies after truck smashes into tree in Doncaster

A man has died after the pick-up truck he was driving smashed into a tree in Doncaster.

The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his white Toyota Hilux vehicle crashed into a tree near Marr Wind Farm on Hangman Stone Road between Mexborough and Marr yesterday at 1.50pm.

Specialist trained officers are currently providing support to his family.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is now ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along Hangman Stone Road at the time of the collision, or saw the pick-up, to please report it.

"If you have any information, or dash cam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 513 of 21 June."