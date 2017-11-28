Man dies after motorbike crash in Sheffield

A man involved in a motorbike crash in Sheffield has lost his fight for life.

The 20-year-old, who has not yet been named, lost control of his bike on a bend and careered into some metal railings on Kenninghall Road, Arbourthorne, at 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 14.

He was riding a red Honda CBF motorbike towards East Bank Road at the time of the crash.

South Yorkshire Police said there were no other vehicles involved.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital but died last Thursday

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 462 of November 14.