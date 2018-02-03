Man dies after fire tears through flat in Rotherham

Have your say

A man has died after a fire at his flat in Rotherham.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Queen Mary Street in Maltby, Rotherham, shortly before midnight last night.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames.

They found the body of a man in his 50s inside the property.

Crews from Maltby, Aston Park and Edlington stations attended the fire, to which they were called at 11.38pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a multi-agency investigation into the cause of the fire would now take place.