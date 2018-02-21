Man died in collision with car on Sheffield Parkway

An investigation is underway after a man died in a collision with a car on the Sheffield Parkway.

South Yorkshire Police said the 36-year-old pedestrian was struck by a black Mercedes on the out-of-city carriageway at 10.30pm yesterday.

The collision happened just after the exit slip road for Prince of Wales Road, leading to Manor and Darnall.

Emergency services responded to calls about the collision but the pedestrian could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone in the area at the time are urged to come forward to help with police enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police in Sheffield are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision on the Sheffield Parkway yesterday evening.

"At around 10.30pm, it was reported that a pedestrian and a black Mercedes were involved in a collision on the out-of-city carriageway of the Sheffield Parkway, just after the exit slip road for Prince of Wales Road.

"The pedestrian, a 36-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently investigating the incident and anyone who witnessed the collision, or was in the area at the time, is asked to get in touch with police."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,126 of February 20.